Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0626 on Top Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $62.57 million and $7.46 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00036336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008508 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

