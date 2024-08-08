Arden Trust Co Sells 3,002 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,616,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,036,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,727,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 125,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.35. 579,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,323. The company has a market cap of $873.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $91.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

