Arden Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 13.7% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 10.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Snowflake by 17.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Snowflake by 223.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in Snowflake by 29.4% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.08. 5,596,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,452,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.30. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.93 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,712,995.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,678 shares of company stock valued at $64,962,300 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

