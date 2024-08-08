Arden Trust Co Invests $200,000 in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $772.99. The stock had a trading volume of 221,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,388. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $467.62 and a 1 year high of $854.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $748.50 and its 200-day moving average is $621.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.39. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. Analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

