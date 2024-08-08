Archrock’s (AROC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE AROC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. 294,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. Archrock has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AROC. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4,483.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 382.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the second quarter worth about $101,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

