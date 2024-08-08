Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) PT Lowered to $1.00

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 395.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Aqua Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,370.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 312,500 shares of company stock worth $121,875. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aqua Metals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,444,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 351,175 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 85,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

