Aprio Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,206. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

