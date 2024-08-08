Apella Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $197.92. 3,291,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The firm has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.09 and a 200-day moving average of $202.64.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.