Apella Capital LLC Has $786,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $521.44. 6,965,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,147,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.