Apella Capital LLC Has $572,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. American National Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

