Apella Capital LLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,575 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,969,000 after buying an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $306,111,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after acquiring an additional 648,291 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,936,000 after buying an additional 38,838 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.70. 332,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,505. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $275.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.64. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.