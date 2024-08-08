Apella Capital LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 25,177 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after purchasing an additional 404,970 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.20. 2,581,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,367. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.30.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.