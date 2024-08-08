Apella Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $125.98. 8,613,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,439,273. The company has a market capitalization of $347.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.50 and its 200 day moving average is $124.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

