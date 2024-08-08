Apella Capital LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after buying an additional 2,325,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after buying an additional 293,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,943,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,758,000 after buying an additional 211,397 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.96. 29,965,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,582,441. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average is $105.38. The stock has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

