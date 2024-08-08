Apella Capital LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 570,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,751,000 after purchasing an additional 44,330 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $50,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.3% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 29,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 53,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BMY traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.49. 16,891,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,985,230. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

