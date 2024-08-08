Apella Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000.

REET traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $24.49. 517,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,533. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

