Apella Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFO. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 132,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 114,831 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $921,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 130,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 101,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of PFO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. 28,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $8.70.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
