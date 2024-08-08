Apella Capital LLC Acquires 416 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 102,479 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 49,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.33. 75,747,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,160,254. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,164,396 shares of company stock valued at $108,289,707. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

