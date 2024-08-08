ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in ANSYS by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 29,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 66,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.80. The stock had a trading volume of 437,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,570. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

