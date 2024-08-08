Ankr Price Tops $0.0257 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $257.47 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009904 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,490.53 or 0.95607407 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007373 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011529 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000611 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00055213 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0241164 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $10,821,825.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

