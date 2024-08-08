AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 6.4 %

NYSE AU traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,182. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on AU. HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

