Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Shares Up 11.7%

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 84.90 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 84.90 ($1.08). 282,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 150,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.97).

Anglo Asian Mining Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.25. The firm has a market cap of £103.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,870.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

