Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Announces Earnings Results

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ANDE traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.15. 162,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.04. Andersons has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Andersons’s payout ratio is 21.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

