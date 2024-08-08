Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 109,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,819. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $536.63 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.