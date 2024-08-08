Analysts Set Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Target Price at $145.83

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Oracle alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 223.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,682 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $150,757,000 after purchasing an additional 738,085 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 145.3% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.6% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 109,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $125.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $347.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average is $124.78. Oracle has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.