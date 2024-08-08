Analysts Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Price Target at $41.88

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 0.4 %

HP stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

