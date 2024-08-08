Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 8th (ABNB, ACAD, ACMR, ADNT, AEVA, AHR, AKA, ALB, ALIT, ALLO)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 8th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $111.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $40.00 to $30.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $7.00 to $5.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $7.50 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $35.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $66.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $27.00 to $29.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $100.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $6.25. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $84.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $43.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $50.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $41.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $44.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $435.00 to $400.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $217.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $7.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $7.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $127.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $132.00 to $140.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $147.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $47.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $37.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $47.00 to $43.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.50 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $105.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its target price increased by Macquarie from $44.00 to $45.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $21.00 to $19.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $29.00 to $33.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $78.00 to $80.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $10.00 to $12.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $925.00 to $927.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $950.00 to $925.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $331.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $330.00 to $311.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $326.00 to $327.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $290.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $265.00 to $225.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $290.00 to $240.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $62.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $8.00 to $6.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $58.00 to $62.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $22.00 to $19.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $402.00 to $389.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $37.00 to $34.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $66.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $120.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $120.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $123.00 to $101.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $115.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $53.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $267.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $271.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $169.00 to $175.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $454.00 to $438.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $96.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $10.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $2.00 to $1.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $116.00 to $117.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $169.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $104.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $35.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $48.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $121.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $13.00 to $8.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $6.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $110.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $70.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.50 to $8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.75. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $157.00 to $147.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $145.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $11.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $6.25 to $6.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $5.25 to $4.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $181.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $209.00 to $208.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $216.00 to $215.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $11.00 to $12.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $650.00 to $625.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $580.00 to $550.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $650.00 to $550.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $700.00 to $600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $650.00 to $580.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $725.00 to $675.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $635.00 to $570.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $87.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $135.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $66.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $102.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $22.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $2.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $83.00 to $79.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $21.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $14.50 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $240.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $11.00 to $10.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $52.00 to $45.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $50.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $3.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $31.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.50 to $1.70. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $62.00 to $55.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $111.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $81.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) had its price target increased by Macquarie from $120.00 to $122.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $86.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $82.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $1.00 to $2.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $8.80 to $9.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $23.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $12.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $19.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $18.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $13.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $11.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $13.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $660.00 to $630.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $540.00 to $570.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $694.00 to $671.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $405.00 to $360.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $18.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $50.00 to $60.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $44.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $60.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $61.00 to $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $54.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $17.50 to $14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $8.50 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $13.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $2.50 to $2.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $55.00 to $52.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $160.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $5.50. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $22.00 to $19.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $25.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $17.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $53.00 to $30.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $1.50 to $2.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $86.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $28.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $112.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $48.00 to $45.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its price target raised by Stephens from $28.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $28.00 to $34.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $80.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $18.00 to $16.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $4.50 to $3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.75 to $1.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $62.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) had its price target trimmed by Macquarie from $80.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $270.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $2.50 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $95.00 to $98.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $14.30. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $8.00 to $7.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $57.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $295.00 to $270.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $293.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $304.00 to $280.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $270.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $16.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $61.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $22.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $38.00 to $27.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $25.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $35.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $36.00 to $24.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $31.00 to $25.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $27.00 to $23.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $77.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $71.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $775.00 to $675.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $10.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $8.00 to $6.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $226.00 to $203.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $167.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $200.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $6.50 to $6.30. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $43.00 to $41.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $2.50 to $1.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.40 to $0.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.50 to $9.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $133.00 to $138.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $81.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $9.50 to $8.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $105.00 to $80.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $82.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $17.00 to $20.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $19.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.50 to $8.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $300.00 to $280.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $24.00 to $22.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $50.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $27.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $7.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.50 to $7.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $205.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $210.00 to $225.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $184.00 to $186.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $34.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $155.00 to $145.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $145.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $112.00 to $107.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $138.00 to $128.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $51.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $55.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $70.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

