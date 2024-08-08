Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2024

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $294.5-$296.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.03 million. Amplitude also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.00-$0.01 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMPL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amplitude

Amplitude Trading Up 2.6 %

AMPL stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 404,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,455. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.25 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.