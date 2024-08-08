Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $294.5-$296.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.03 million. Amplitude also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.00-$0.01 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMPL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.80.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amplitude

Amplitude Trading Up 2.6 %

AMPL stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 404,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,455. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.25 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.