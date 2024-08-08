Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $362.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $332.00 to $362.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $326.89.

AMGN stock traded up $6.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.82. 839,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $171.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a 1 year low of $248.38 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

