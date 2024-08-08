AMF Tjanstepension AB Takes $7.51 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,505,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $494.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $321.31. 785,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,088. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.79 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $383.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

