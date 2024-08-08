AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 896 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.13.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ECL traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $231.55. 1,477,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,712. The company has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

