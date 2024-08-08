AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 71,069 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,069 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.06.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 0.5 %

ALL traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.61. 1,155,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,266. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $180.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.