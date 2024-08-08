AMF Tjanstepension AB Lowers Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,121 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Assurant were worth $10,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 839.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Assurant by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

Assurant Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.33. The company had a trading volume of 547,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,422. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $136.15 and a one year high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

