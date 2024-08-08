AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 184,402 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $80.21. 741,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,033. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $100.12. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.85.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.25%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.