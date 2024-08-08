AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys Shares of 41,937 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 93,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 101,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,597,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after acquiring an additional 111,135 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 22,322,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,279,309. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.