AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys Shares of 101,871 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,938,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.08. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

