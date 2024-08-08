AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 2,744 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,568,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,062,000 after acquiring an additional 158,234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,466,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,423,000 after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,782,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,177,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.4 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,159. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $286.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.21.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

