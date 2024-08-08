AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Cut to $166.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $171.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.29.

AME stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.75. The company had a trading volume of 363,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,534. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,578,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,217,601,000 after buying an additional 84,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AMETEK by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,121,000 after buying an additional 2,306,535 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AMETEK by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,536,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,478,000 after buying an additional 44,899 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in AMETEK by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,196,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,051,000 after buying an additional 198,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AMETEK by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,615,000 after buying an additional 926,657 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

