American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$0.33

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$0.40 to C$0.33 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 27.47% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of HOT.UN stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.46. 84,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,309. The firm has a market cap of C$36.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.16. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$0.44 and a 52 week high of C$2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
