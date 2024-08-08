American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.230-1.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of AHR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.43. 2,067,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%.

In related news, CEO Danny Prosky purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,328.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

