Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.150-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley raised Ameresco to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of AMRC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,585. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

