Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $79.91 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.20.

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Ameren alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ameren

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

Institutional Trading of Ameren

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 115.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE opened at $80.48 on Friday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $84.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.