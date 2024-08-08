AMC Entertainment’s (AMC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $5.37.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE AMC opened at $4.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.84. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,187,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,548,000 after buying an additional 6,577,228 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.