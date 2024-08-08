Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.17 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Alto Ingredients Trading Down 0.7 %

Alto Ingredients stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 174,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,445. The stock has a market cap of $109.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Wednesday.

About Alto Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.