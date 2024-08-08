Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $45.46.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 510.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Ally Financial by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

