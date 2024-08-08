Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday.

ALLT stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.41.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 57.45% and a negative return on equity of 88.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

