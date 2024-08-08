Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.
Allison Transmission has increased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years. Allison Transmission has a payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.
Allison Transmission Stock Performance
Shares of ALSN traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.11. The stock had a trading volume of 338,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,290. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $89.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
