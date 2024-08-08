Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock remained flat at $5.55 during trading on Wednesday. 106,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,693. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALIM has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

