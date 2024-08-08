Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Sells C$1,259,100.00 in Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Free Report) Director Jørn Madsen sold 15,000 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.94, for a total value of C$1,259,100.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$52.79 billion and a PE ratio of 15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$49.63. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 52-week low of C$36.90 and a 52-week high of C$52.65.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

