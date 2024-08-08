Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$993.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 12.44%.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$8.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.32. The company has a market cap of C$5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$6.75 and a 52-week high of C$10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.55%.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AQN

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.